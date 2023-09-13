The Bismarck Demons are off to a fantastic start to their 2023 campaign, undefeated in the conference and ranked in the top five.

The Demons boast a roster with a ton of returners with plenty of state tournament experience, but this team knows that it’s a wide-open WDA region. With Century losing to Jamestown Tuesday Night, the Demons’ matchup with Dickinson is significant towards the standings, the players know it’s also a tough place to play.

“Dickinson is always kind of unexpected,” says senior Tayla Anderson. “You don’t really know what you’re going to get from them. So I think it’s just really important for us to kind of just play our game and practice. And when we get to our game in Dickinson, we have to make sure we’re doing what we know what we can do and just kind of putting it all out there.”

“They are a tough team,” says Libero Madison Foster. “They are very aggressive and we’re just hoping that we bring lots of energy and we stay at our volleyball and not theirs. We have to keep our side controlled that way we can throw everything on their side and cool it down a little bit.”

Tayla Anderson is once again back to lead the charge offensively, averaging 12 plus kills per game so far, but it’s her evolution outside of the court that has made her one of the most impactful players in the state.

“Tayla has just become more confident,” says HC Brianna Kline. “Not only in herself and her playing, but being comfortable making mistakes and knowing that it’s not a game changer if she makes a mistake, but that she can come back in the next point and kill it. So that’s been fun to watch and grow just in confidence and as a leader overall.”