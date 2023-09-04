Returning eight seniors this year, The Bottineau Stars look to avenge last season’s short post-season run and send their seniors out in style.

Last season the Bottineau Stars volleyball squad dropped a tough one in last year’s district championship game and would eventually be eliminated early in the region tournament.

However, this year the girls know they can make it even further than they did last season.

“Yeah, we’re really excited to just keep going and get further into our season,” said Bottineau senior setter, Halle Gullett. “I mean, not like we want to waste it away but we’re just really excited because we want to show people what we can do and just make a better playoff push.”

“A lot of our returning starters are seniors this year and they are eager to push and do even better than last year,” added Bottineau Head Coach, Rebecca Moen. “They want to win, they want to go as far as they can and this being their senior year would be special for them to do that.”

Since most of these girls have been playing together for as long as they can remember, team bonding is not an issue.

Since the relationships on the team and in the school are so close, everyone feels responsible to push each other to improve every day.

“They have a don’t give up on each other attitude which is on and off the court, they love each other, they’ve been playing since they were little,” stated Moen. “They just eager to do really well they play for each other and they don’t give up and they always find a way to make plays better, their commitment, their attitude.”

“We’re always pushing each other to be our best, boys and girls,” said Gullett. “It’s just really exciting to know we have the support of everyone and come out here and play on this court. I have loved it for the past four years.”

With a roster full of seniors the stars look to make a statement this year come post-season play.

“This year we’d really like to come back and win a district 11 title and kind of just get revenge for losing last year in the championship,” added Gullett. “I would just say kind of making a mark again, putting Bottineau back on.”