Graduating seven seniors from last season, Central Mclean Volleyball has started the season with a 14-1 record, a strong start that’s been months in the making.

“All of the girls that are in the gym now have been in the gym all summer. Every time we had an open gym or some of us girls would just get together when the coaches didn’t put something together and we worked on each individual skill,” Senior Libero Leah Jacobson.

Over the summer, the team learned to accept new roles and positions this fall.

“The biggest thing we knew was we had big leader roles to fill and so over the summer months, I talked to a lot of the girls and I said we’re all going to have to step up in different ways and that’s been something that’s been really cool to see. I don’t have one girl doing everything,” Head Coach Whitney Jangula said.

A big part of the Cougars winning the first 13 games of the season has been playing with all out effort on defense.

“I do not let any ball hit the floor unless my body is on the floor too or in the chairs, bleachers, wall, anything, I’ll hit it. Honestly, not just the libero has to have that mentality. Our outside blockers, middle blockers, what we didn’t have before was the hustle and the heart to hit the floor. Now, every girl on the floor wants to hit the floor,” Jacobson said.

“I’d say that helps everything, even our offense, because if we can get enough balls up, that gets the other team frustrated and that just helps us get going more than they can,” Junior Middle Blocker Reagan Kjelstrup said.

This early success on the volleyball floor is a continuation from the spring after the Cougars tied for first at state track earlier this year, part of an effort to establish a winning culture across the young co-ops athletic programs.

“That motivated us into the cougar sports program because it is so new, third year. We want to make this a big name so I think yeah the state track definitely pumped us up for this season,” Jacobson said.

“We’re all family. We all have each other’s backs and no matter what, we’re going to be there for each other so that helps on the court and off the court, so we’re all friends and on the court we all get excited for each other and we’re all happy for each other’s successes,” Kjelstrup said.