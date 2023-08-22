The Century Patriots are always contenders on the volleyball court each year, however, they lost some big-time names to graduation, but it’s the sum of their parts that will give the Patriots the best chance at redemption in claiming another title.

When the clock struck midnight on a late November night, the Century Patriots watched West Fargo Sheyenne capture their first title in program history, a game that tested a lot of players and provided lessons moving forward.

“I think we did lose the game, but I don’t think we really lost,” says senior Eden Fridley. “I think the memories that we made are just great and I think the game was just super fun and the atmosphere. Obviously, it’s the latest game I think there’s ever been at the state tournament.”

“We couldn’t have played any better and we all left it out on the court that night,” says senior Erika Lee. “It didn’t end the way we wanted to but I think we learned so many things that we can take into this season.”

Head Coach Jamie Zastoupil sees the girls bringing their own motivation from that game.

“We played in a great game,” says Zastoupil. “There’s winners and losers and everybody wants to be that state champion. But I think our girls came out and they learned so much from that and they learned a lot from being in that atmosphere, that environment. Everything that got thrown at us that day, but I think they learned from it and I think mentally it makes them stronger.”

It’ll be no easy task replacing names like Logan Nissley and Claire Bauman, but Century will have a lot of familiar faces in 2023.

“We’re seeing a lot of the same faces in our gym this year as we had last year,” says Zastoupil. “So we know each other. But that can come with some challenges too. You start goofing off early in the season, you start losing that will, you start getting complacent, but I think the girls are excited about the season and they are excited about a fresh start.”

Players are ready to step up and be contributors to a Patriots attack that will be tough to stop, focusing on improving along the way.

“We have such a good bench, so we can focus on just fighting,” says Lee. “And if we get to the state championship, that will be great of course, but also just seeing how we can develop this team, this group of girls.”

With the BPS Crossover looming, the Patriots are excited to start their season.

“I love the crossover,” says Fridley. “Especially because you get to see those east teams and also if you don’t play your best or you play really good, it’s the start of the season and it’s really fun to open with that. You get to know what you need to work on and get back into the gym on Monday and improve from that.”