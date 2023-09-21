The Century Patriots traveled across town for a ranked matchup with their rivals, the Bismarck Demons, riding a big second-set comeback for the sweep.
WDA Volleyball Scores:
|#5 Bismarck Demons
|0
|#3 Century Patriots
|3
|Final
|Minot Majettes
|3
|Williston Coyotes
|0
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3
|Mandan Braves
|0
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|0
|St. Mary’s Saints
|3
|Final
Class B Volleyball Scores:
|Bishop Ryan
|0
|Our Redeemer’s
|3
|Final
|Herreid/Selby Area, SD
|1
|#7 Linton-HMB
|3
|Final
|#9 Shiloh Christian
|3
|Napoleon/G-S
|0
|Final
|Drake-Anamoose
|0
|#8 Bottineau
|3
|Final
|#6 South Prairie-Max
|3
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|2
|Final