As the volleyball regular season nears its’ end, #6 South Prairie-Max hosted Drake-Anamoose, while Watford City took the trip to face Minot.
High School Volleyball Scores
|#6 South Prairie-Max
|3
|Drake-Anamoose
|0
|Final
|Minot
|3
|Watford City
|0
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
