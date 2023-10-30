BISMARCK, N.D. — Class B district tournament competition continued on Monday across the state, including the District 15 Championship in Williston.

District 6 Scoreboard

Kidder County0Medina/P-B Thunder3
Southy Border 0Linton/HMB3

District 11 Scoreboard:

Drake-Anamoose3Rugby2
Newburg-Westhope0Bottineau3
Velva3TGU0

District 12 Scoreboard:

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood0Surrey3
Glenburn2Berthold3
Bishop Ryan0Our Redeemers3
Des Lacs-Burlington1South Prairie-Max3

District 15 Scoreboard

Williston Trinity0Trenton3
New Town1Alexander3
Parshall3North Shore-Plaza0

District 16 Scoreboard:

Powers Lake-Burke Central1Ray3
Divide County0Stanley3
Tioga1Kenmare-Bowbells3

Other Volleyball Scores

Grant County0Shiloh Christian3
Flasher3Garrison0
Washburn1Central McLean3
New Salem-Almont3Standing Rock0