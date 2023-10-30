BISMARCK, N.D. — Class B district tournament competition continued on Monday across the state, including the District 15 Championship in Williston.
District 6 Scoreboard
|Kidder County
|0
|Medina/P-B Thunder
|3
|Southy Border
|0
|Linton/HMB
|3
District 11 Scoreboard:
|Drake-Anamoose
|3
|Rugby
|2
|Newburg-Westhope
|0
|Bottineau
|3
|Velva
|3
|TGU
|0
District 12 Scoreboard:
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|0
|Surrey
|3
|Glenburn
|2
|Berthold
|3
|Bishop Ryan
|0
|Our Redeemers
|3
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|1
|South Prairie-Max
|3
District 15 Scoreboard
|Williston Trinity
|0
|Trenton
|3
|New Town
|1
|Alexander
|3
|Parshall
|3
|North Shore-Plaza
|0
District 16 Scoreboard:
|Powers Lake-Burke Central
|1
|Ray
|3
|Divide County
|0
|Stanley
|3
|Tioga
|1
|Kenmare-Bowbells
|3
Other Volleyball Scores
|Grant County
|0
|Shiloh Christian
|3
|Flasher
|3
|Garrison
|0
|Washburn
|1
|Central McLean
|3
|New Salem-Almont
|3
|Standing Rock
|0