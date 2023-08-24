Kenmare/Bowbells volleyball has made the state tournament the past three years, coming off a semi-final loss last season, the Honkers are on a redemption tour.

In a town with less than 1,000 people, Kenmare is synonymous with volleyball, and that’s one of the first things you’ll see as you enter the city.

In his three decades as head coach, Tim Wallstrum has been at the helm since the start of the Honkers program.

“Well I don’t know if it has anything to do with me at all but anytime you have a head coach who’s been in the program for quite a while they’re more successful,” said Wallstrum. “You see way too many teams that have coaches that are in there for a couple of years and then there out and then it’s hard to be successful team like that, anytime you have a longevity coach it’s better for your program.”

“He’s been here since the beginning so he’s been through everything, he knows what to do, and he’s just always believed that the most important thing is to have fun,” added Senior Outside Hitter Alexia Holter. “He just always believes that he’s not the one who got us here, he always believes we’re the girls who helped him get to where he is.”

What makes this squad so successful is the support from the community, but more importantly, support from fellow Honkers.

“It just really helps us all stay in a better mindset to just know that we’re supported all the time,” said Holter.

In small towns the entire community rallies around the school and it’s teams creating a pride in what it means to be a Honker.

“Oh this is my life, I grew up here and went to school here, so this is my life, Honker is everything,” stated Wallstrum. “I always thought being a Honker some people say it’s kind of a weird name but hey, we live on the side of a refuge. Our school name actually means something, I’ve always been proud of that.”