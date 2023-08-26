BISMARCK, N.D. — This weekend marked the official start of the volleyball season with teams in action across the state.
The BPS Crossover Tournament featured 22 teams from the East and West. To see all the results from two-day event, click here.
by: Ryan Blank
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ryan Blank
Posted:
Updated:
BISMARCK, N.D. — This weekend marked the official start of the volleyball season with teams in action across the state.
The BPS Crossover Tournament featured 22 teams from the East and West. To see all the results from two-day event, click here.
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now