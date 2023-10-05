After playing each other on Monday, the Lakers and Lions picked up victories over region opponents and a third straight win for DLB.
Class B Volleyball Scores
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|3
|Surrey
|0
|Final
|Berthold
|0
|Bishop Ryan
|3
|Final
