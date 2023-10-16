Des Lacs-Burlington Volleyball continues to be a tough matchup for anyone in Region Six Volleyball … and Junior Ava Brown plays a big part in why.

The Middle Hitter had bilateral patella removal surgery in November where a small piece of her patella was removed.

This hasn’t stopped Brown from making big strides in her game as a varsity starter for a second straight season.

“I definitely think I’ve grown a lot, especially after last season going into travel season this spring and I feel like I’ve really improved with my swing and timing and everything with that, I think it’s a lot better this season,” Brown said.

“She’s a key player for us. She’s a good hitter in the front row. We look to get her kills almost every single game. She’s worked through her injury really well. She works hard on the court and she’s just a good player for us to go to,” Senior Setter and Middle Hitter Paige Berard said.