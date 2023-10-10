Tuesday night included multiple senior nights in the Magic City, as Our Redeemer’s, Bishop Ryan and Nedrose looked to protect home court.
|#5 Our Redeemer’s
|3
|Berthold
|0
|Final
|Bishop Ryan
|3
|Glenburn
|0
|Final
|Nedrose
|3
|Garrison
|1
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
