Trenton returns to regionals as the top seed from District 15 after winning that tournament last week, the Tigers Senior Setter also took home some individual hardware.

Jada Turcotte was named District 15 Senior Athlete of the Year after Trenton’s 3-0 win over Williston Trinity Christian.

She’s not the only Turcotte to win this award, her sister Jacee also got that distinction when she was in high school, making senior athlete of the year an award Jada has been working towards ever since.

“When my sister won senior athlete [of the year], I’m like I’m going to put my time in to be able to win that award,” Jada said.

“She’s my biggest supporter. She’s the person who I look up to. She makes me who I am.”

It was really awesome to see my sister win that award. She’s definitely a very deserving athlete of that and it’s really nice to keep that in the family and keep that tradition going,” Jacee said.

“Whenever we were growing up, we’d always go to the gym and it was like ‘Hey, do you want to go play volleyball?’ The nice thing was that I was a hitter and she was able to set me and I definitely miss having her as a setter, but hopefully she continues on to keep working hard to get a spot in college as well.”

The Tigers got a 3-1 win over Stanley in the first round of the Region 8 Tournament.