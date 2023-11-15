Jamestown, ND (KXNET) — The Jamestown Blue Jays enter the state tournament looking to rebound from a disappointing result in the WDA Championship.

However, it’s the leaps and bounds that this team has taken that are making this run worth it for players and coaches. the Blue Jays find themselves in the same position that they were in 10 years ago, the only time they captured a state title in program history.

“The growth in our team, from this year to last year, from the beginning of this year to the end of where we’re at now, it’s just been so fun to be a part of,” says head coach Sara Hegerle. “To watch them have confidence at the end of matches, it’s awesome.”

“We’ve just built our relationships up from there,” says Senior Makenna Nold. “We’ve known our goal for a while and we’re just ready to capture what we’re here for really.”