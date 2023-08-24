BISMARCK, N.D. — The University of Mary Volleyball team is in a unique spot as the start of the 2023 season looms.

The Marauders return every player from last year’s team. With only two newcomers joining the squad, the chemistry for UMary is strong due to its veteran presence; and with only 6 spots on the court, competition has ramped up.

“The chemistry just continues to elevate because we didn’t really have to reset anything,” head coach Abby Pollart says. “They developed really good relationships with the newbies over the summer and that’s helped the culture continue, the chemistry to continue. 15 returners in the gym is unreal for me, but it’s beautiful to see the way they continue to embrace each other and grow together.”

“Where you get better is in practice,” outside hitter Nehkyah Ellis adds. “If you don’t bring it every single day for each other, then you’ll never grow, so we’re continuing to grind every single day in practice and make each other better.”

The Marauders open their season on September 1st on the road against Montana State University Billings.