BISMARCK, N.D. — The Bismarck State Mystics sit at the top of the MonDak Conference, but their 7-0 start to the season has been met with struggles for a team that is majority freshman.

This past weekend, the Mystics went to Wahpeton for the NDSCS Tournament, where they lost three of four matches. However, Wednesday’s matchup against Dakota College at Bottineau is an opportunity that the team feels is important in order to bounce back.

“It’s always good to get a win and kind of get back on track,” head coach Kyle Kuether says. “In the MonDak, we talked about it last week, we’re not going to take anyone lightly. Every match is another match to get to where we want to beat the end of the season, which is that conference championship.”

“I definitely think it would be really big, especially with the night that it is, Light Up The Armory,” freshman outside hitter Caton Pearcy adds. “I think if we all just work together, communicate really well, and just finish like we know how to, then it’ll be a good game.”