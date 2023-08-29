Playing in-sync and together are big parts of success in any sport, but especially volleyball.

The best teams aren’t just friends, but family.

“If you got blocked, you trust your defense to pick it up. You trust your back row, your front row, your setters so, trust is a big thing for our team,” Senior Outside Hitter Zoe Zarr said.

That belief in the player beside you is something that grew to new heights for the Minot this summer over five days at the Wisconsin team camp in early July.

“We sat down, we were all vulnerable with each other,” Sophomore Setter Mackenzie Dufner said.

“We sat in a hallway of a dorm room and we just all talked about everything with how we wanted this season to go. How back home, with our culture, with everything, like how do we want to represent Minot as not only our volleyball team, but as a program itself. “

“I think this year, we’ve connected so much, we’ve taken the time to unite as one. We have new mottos and new motives and new goals, so think it’s going to be fun,” Zarr said.

The teams time on the court in the Badger State also yields a focus on playing with extra urgency.

“Energy is huge and whether you have it or you don’t, that can be a big determining factor when you play a bunch of teams that are likewise in terms of their skill,” Head Coach Jesse Goertzen said.

One player know for providing a spark of energy is Senior Outside Hitter Zoe Zarr.

“She helps bring people up when we’re starting to get down and she’s that loud voice behind us, but this year, I feel like we’re going to have a lot of strong hitters, so it won’t be just Zoe that we’re relying on,” Dufner said.

“She’s an exciting player. Her leadership is huge. She brings a vocal, emotional type of leadership and it’s something that our team really thrives off of,” Goertzen said.

Zarr was one of six WDA players with at least 200 kills last season, something that takes a focus on fundamentals.

“Timing is a big thing for me, just because as a shorter player, I have to hit over the block or be smarter with my shots, so definitely being a smart at my height, I definitely have to wait, and explode,” Zarr said.