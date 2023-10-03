In front of a packed house, the Knights picked up a statement win over the previously unbeaten Royals in straight sets, while Nedrose picked up a home win over Stanley.
|#7 Our Redeemer’s
|3
|#4 South Prairie-Max
|0
|Final
|Nedrose
|3
|Stanley
|0
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
by: Tristan Thomas
