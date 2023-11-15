For the ninth time in the past ten seasons, Our Redeemer’s is back in the Class B volleyball state tournament.

After rolling through the District 12 and Region 6 Tournament, the Knights have hopes of winning the first state title in program history.

While making the state stage is nothing new for these players, it’s been a long journey to qualify for the tournament in Fargo. The team has overcome injuries from setter Allie Francis and outside hitter Maya Vibeto earlier in the season, just part of what makes these final three games so special for the team’s senior class.

I cried yesterday at practice about it because it’s just been so emotional getting to know the whole program. These girls have been like my family for the last four years,” Senior Outside Hitter Maya Vibeto said.

“We were just able to adapt really well and just to continue to stay very unified and just play for each other more than anything and just be each other’s number one cheerleader, stuff like that,” Junior Libero Olivia Ebel said.