Two teams coming off runs to the state tournament met up in Minot on Thursday in a match that went this distance.
|Our Redeemer’s
|3
|Kenmare/Bowbells
|2
|Final
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Two teams coming off runs to the state tournament met up in Minot on Thursday in a match that went this distance.
|Our Redeemer’s
|3
|Kenmare/Bowbells
|2
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now