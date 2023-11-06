The second leg of the Class B postseason is in play at eight sites across the state, including Underwood and the Minot Auditorium, where the field got cut in half after the quarterfinal round.

Region 5 Tournament Scores

#1 Bottineau3#4 Bishop Ryan2Final
#2 South Prairie-Max3#3 TGU0Final
#1 Our Redeemer’s3#4 Newburg-Westhope0Final
#2 Velva0#3 DLB3Final

Region 6 Tournament Scores

#1 Flasher3#9 Garrison0Final
#4 New Salem-Almont3#5 Washburn1Final
#2 Shiloh Christian3#7 Center-Stanton2Final
#3 Central Mclean3#6 Grant County2Final