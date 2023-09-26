The Rugby Volleyball team was just one game away from making the state tournament last season, but with 10 seniors gone from that team, most of the roster has been adjusting to varsity volleyball.

Rugby is just below .500 through 11 games this fall.

The first portion of this season’s schedule has been all about learning to play with each other and developing relationships with new teammates.

“Definitely just building chemistry. It’s really hard to play with people you’ve never with before. As the season continues, we continue to work on it,” Junior Middle Lacie Deplazes said.

“We definitely just need to communicate with each other and trust in each other and that’s just the biggest thing.”

“We all kind of come from different friend groups, so we’re just trying to build our team chemistry this year. It’s a lot of learning. We don’t have much varsity experience throughout the whole team so we’re all just getting to know the feel and the intensity of how we play,” Senior Libero Taylor Pritschet said.