Many ranked teams were in action on the volleyball court, with hopes of avoiding an upset at both the WDA and Class B level.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

St. Mary’s Saints0Legacy Sabers3Final
Mandan Braves1Williston Coyotes3Final
Jamestown Blue Jays3#3 Century Patriots1Final
Watford City Wolves0Minot Majettes3Final

Class B Volleyball Scores:

Our Redeemer’s2#5 North Star3Final
#9 Shiloh Christian3Wilton-Wing0Final
Kidder County0#7 Linton-HMB3Final
#8 Bottineau3Dunseith0Final
#4 Central McLeanvsStanding RockLate
#6 South Prairie-Max3TGU1Final
#3 Dickinson Trinity3Glen Ullin-Hebron0Final