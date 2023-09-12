Many ranked teams were in action on the volleyball court, with hopes of avoiding an upset at both the WDA and Class B level.
WDA Volleyball Scores:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|0
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|1
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3
|#3 Century Patriots
|1
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|0
|Minot Majettes
|3
|Final
Class B Volleyball Scores:
|Our Redeemer’s
|2
|#5 North Star
|3
|Final
|#9 Shiloh Christian
|3
|Wilton-Wing
|0
|Final
|Kidder County
|0
|#7 Linton-HMB
|3
|Final
|#8 Bottineau
|3
|Dunseith
|0
|Final
|#4 Central McLean
|vs
|Standing Rock
|Late
|#6 South Prairie-Max
|3
|TGU
|1
|Final
|#3 Dickinson Trinity
|3
|Glen Ullin-Hebron
|0
|Final