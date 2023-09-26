Multiple top ten Class B volleyball teams were at home, as the Royals and Knights both rolled on to wins in front of the home fans.
|#4 South Prairie-Max
|3
|Bishop Ryan
|1
|Final
|#7 Our Redeemer’s
|3
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|0
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
Multiple top ten Class B volleyball teams were at home, as the Royals and Knights both rolled on to wins in front of the home fans.
|#4 South Prairie-Max
|3
|Bishop Ryan
|1
|Final
|#7 Our Redeemer’s
|3
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|0
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now