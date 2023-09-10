WILLISTON, N.D. — Coming off a 10-19 2022 season, the Williston State Volleyball squad has brought in a familiar face to lead the Tetons to the top of the MonDak conference.

First year head coach Caitlyn Muder, who was previously an assistant coach in the WSC program.

In her debut season Muder and the Tetons are off to a 1-7 overall start but are 1-2 in conference, putting them in fifth place in the conference.

The key to success for this Tetons team is communication on the court, and sticking together as a team.

“We’re really going to hone in on the communication,” said Muder. “Like I mentioned before, whenever we can talk to each other and listen to each other when we’re on the court, then they know where to go with the ball, they know where to place the ball on the court and their not running into each other.”

Being a former Student Athlete Muder understands the importance of not only the physical demands of College athletics but also the toll it takes on your mental health.

Which is why she makes sure her athletes have a healthy balance of life and athletics, without giving her players too much of a break.

“When I was in school that was something that was not really talked about and now it is, and I like it,” added Muder. “I like the openness that the girls have with my and Coach Jo (Joslynn Marquart) because it just helps us stay on top of them and make sure that everything is going okay.”