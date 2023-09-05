The Titans and Panthers hosted out of region matchups, and both teams went on to secure victories after dropping sets early on in the match.
Class B Volleyball Scores
|TGU
|3
|Benson County
|1
|Final
|Rugby
|3
|St John
|1
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
