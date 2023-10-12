Top Class B teams Dickinson Trinity and Our Redeemer’s played in a state ranked showdown in Dickinson, while Beulah made the trip to face Bishop Ryan.
|#1 Dickinson Trinity
|3
|#5 Our Redeemer’s
|2
|Final
|Bishop Ryan
|0
|Beulah
|3
|Final
Posted:
Updated:
Top Class B teams Dickinson Trinity and Our Redeemer’s played in a state ranked showdown in Dickinson, while Beulah made the trip to face Bishop Ryan.
|#1 Dickinson Trinity
|3
|#5 Our Redeemer’s
|2
|Final
|Bishop Ryan
|0
|Beulah
|3
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now