South Prairie-Max volleyball was one game away from last season’s Region Six championship game, but unlike most teams, everyone from that team is back this season.

“I’m looking forward to just better team chemistry. We’re bringing back more age now, so we have a little bit more maturity. A little bit better understanding. A little bit more patience comes with all of that, and I’m most excited just to see these girls just excel in all of those things while having a great time because they’re all good friends and they all get along really well,” Head Coach Keturah Schwarzrock said.

“We have definitely improved a lot from our first game last season to this season for sure. We just need to do a lot more keeping up the energy and communication stuff, but I think we’ll be able to do it,” Junior Libero Amy Mikkelson said.

This tight-knit group has played multiple sports together in recent years, and that time spent with each other continues to build the team culture.

“It’s so fun, because then we all go to school together. We’re all friends. We all do the same stuff, so we’re just together all of the time and build all of this chemistry and great relationships,” Mikkelson said.

“I feel like the better you know someone the more you have for teamwork, so it’s easier to play on the team with them,” Sophomore Outside Hitter Skotti Beck said.

Excitement for 2023 stems from more than just a strong team connection … but strides made over the club volleyball season.

“I honestly believe that girls improve there almost faster than the school season. There’s something about playing so many different teams and you’re playing on Saturdays or Sundays. It’s just so important. We just see tons of improvement from these girls,” Schwarzrock said.

One of the players whose offseason work has impressed early is Middle Blocker Azjiah Trader.

“Azjiah’s one of the main ones whose improved. I mean she was already good last year, like amazing, but she’s been working really hard this summer. She went all the way to Florida, and he hits have gotten really good. She can hit that 10 foot line really well,” Beck said.