The Region 13 Volleyball Sub Region Championship features a showdown of Williston State and BSC, the Tetons look to continue what’s been a banner season for their program.

Williston State hasn’t gone this far in the postseason in the five years that first year head coach Caitlyn Muder has been with the program.

The Tetons are 7-1 this month and winners of six straight games entering the region final, learning valuable lessons from losses earlier in the season that’s allowed them to play their best volleyball at the right time.

“This month of October we’ve really been able to shine I think and show our conference what we’re made of. As a coach, you always want your team to finish on top but at the beginning of the season, I just had a gut feeling that’d we were gonna finish on the top in some way, shape or form. Like some way, we were going to finish up there.”

“We’ve taken a lot of time as a team to just discuss like ‘okay, what’s going wrong? Why is it going wrong? How can we lift each other up and make this work?’ We talk differently when it’s game time and so we’ve worked a lot on that on how to communicate properly and I think that’s the biggest struggle we’ve had and we’ve worked on the most,” Sophomore Outside Hitter Trystan Barta said.

The Tetons enter this matchup in search of their first win over the Mystics this season, but this doesn’t phase a team that’s become more resilient as the year has gone along.

“We have a really small squad so I think what we had to focus on was what is working for each player because we can’t just take them off and put them on the bench for a second and give them a break so they can recuperate and figure out how to get back on top,” Barta said.

“Being down two games and winning the next three or earlier in the season we lost some games to some teams in five sets and when we got to replay them, we beat them in four,” Muder said.