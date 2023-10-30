WILLISTON, N.D. –After last week’s upset over BSC, the Tetons welcomed in North Dakota State College of Science on Monday, looking to claim their first region title since 2009.
|Williston State
|1
|North Dakota State College of Science
|3
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
WILLISTON, N.D. –After last week’s upset over BSC, the Tetons welcomed in North Dakota State College of Science on Monday, looking to claim their first region title since 2009.
|Williston State
|1
|North Dakota State College of Science
|3
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now