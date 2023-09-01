(KXNET) — With the 2023 NFL season set to kick off in just under a week, let’s check on the latest group of North Dakotans who are looking to make the leap to the professional level.

Cody Mauch, G, NDSU – Mauch has been named the starting RG for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be making his NFL Debut on Sunday, September 10 when the Bucs take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Hunter Luepke, FB, NDSU – Luepke made the Dallas Cowboys’ 53-man roster and could carve out an impact role on the team’s starting offense.

Nash Jensen, G, NDSU – Jensen was named to the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster and is set to be a backup guard.

Noah Gindorff, TE, NDSU – After being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks, Gindorff was waived by the team. Since then, Gindorff had a workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has yet to sign on with a new team.

Spencer Waege, DL, NDSU – Waege signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent, but unfortunately was waived from the team this past weekend. At this time Waege has not signed on with a new team.

Michael Tutsie, S, NDSU – Tutsie was placed on the Indianapolis Colts’ Injured Reserve list but was later waived and received an injury settlement. After clearing waivers, Tutsie reverted back to the Colts’ IR list, which means he could potentially rejoin the team later this season.

Dawson Weber, S, NDSU – After spending time at the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie minicamp, Weber signed a deal to play for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

Destin Talbert, DB, NDSU – Along with Weber, Talbert has also signed a deal to play for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

Tyler Hoosman, RB, UND – Hoosman was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He has yet to sign with a new team.

Garett Maag, WR, UND – Maag was recently cut by the Minnesota Vikings after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He is currently a free agent and has not signed with a new team.

Danny Kittner, WR, UMary – Kittner has been spending this past summer dominating in the American Football Association of Finland as a member of the Helsinki Roosters. Kittner leads the league with 1,037 receiving yards.