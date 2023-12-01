BISMARCK, N.D. — The 52nd annual Lions wrestling tournament began on Friday at Mandan Middle School.
Leaderboard After Day One:
|1. Sturgis
|105
|2. Bismarck
|91
|3. Century
|86.5
|4. T.F. Riggs
|79.5
|5. Rapid City Stevens
|74
