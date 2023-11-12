BISMARCK, N.D. — The national signing period opened earlier this week with athletes across the Peace Garden State inking their name to continue their athletic careers at the next level, including BIsmarck High’s LJ Araujo.

For Araujo, it came down to three schools: Minnesota, South Dakota State, and Nebraska, ultimately choosing to be a Cornhusker. Citing the connection he established with the coaching staff and the atmosphere surrounding Nebraska athletics.

“I took everything into consideration,” Araujo says. “The offer, the coaches, the people there. Honestly, at Nebraska, everything worked out and I liked it the best. I really like the coaches. They’re a lot like my high school coaches, and I really connected with them on that level. On top of that, the whole atmosphere of the college. It’s kind of a college state because that’s the only big sports team they have.”