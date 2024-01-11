A confident Majette team after a strong finish last season. A runner-up from state a year ago, the Minot High girls wrestling team believes that they’ve come back better and stronger.

“We got a really good nucleus of girls coming back that have been wrestling with us for two to three years already. The leadership in the room we’re still working on all of the girls becoming leaders not just the girls who’ve been here for a while”, says Coach Meyer.

Hard work, dedication, and commitment have been the theme for the Majettes this year as they prepare to make yet another run for a state title. With outstanding guidance from Coach Meyer and staff, Majette wrestlers see progress.

“I can say that like most of the girls they’ve gotten a lot better compared to last year, and I know that personally, I’ve gotten a lot better cause I started placing in tournaments that I didn’t place at last year, so it’s been a really good season and most of the girls”, said Sophomore Monica Boakye.

The Majette’s still carrying momentum from a year ago. They’ve been competing in some of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the entire Midwest. Over Christmas break, Minot High took 2nd place in The Rumble on the Red which included 51 teams. The Majettes also had an impressive showing in the Bismark Rotary. That tournament included teams from Montana, South Dakota, and Minnesota. The Majettes took 3rd out of 31 teams there. Despite their impressive showings some Majette’s say they need more.

“I’d like to see more competition. The more competition the better. You know like iron sharpens iron, so the better the competition the better the girls”.

Week in and week out, the Minot High School wrestling team focuses on building towards that goal of a state championship. 7th grader Madisyn Racine told us that they’re not only working hard, but they have elements that they may not have had in the past.

“We’re tougher we’re more together you know we’re more family now than we were last year”, said Racine.