MANDAN, N.D. — On Saturday, the Mandan Braves hosted St. Mary’s in a wrestling dual. After winning the first three matches, the Saints cruised to a win over the Braves.
Wrestling Scoreboard:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|54
|Mandan Braves
|12
by: Ryan Blank
Posted:
Updated:
MANDAN, N.D. — On Saturday, the Mandan Braves hosted St. Mary’s in a wrestling dual. After winning the first three matches, the Saints cruised to a win over the Braves.
Wrestling Scoreboard:
|St. Mary’s Saints
|54
|Mandan Braves
|12
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now