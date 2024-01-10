Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The UMary Marauders are reaching new heights with the program, the best ranking in school history earlier this season, and one of their top wrestlers setting a new record for career wins, all part of a season that can be special for the team in blue and orange.

This winter is shaping up to be a special one for the Marauders on the Mat, a team celebrating a career achievement from fifth ranked Max Bruss, eclipsing 104 wins on the career, the best in program history.

“I mean it’s a big number,” says Bruss. “It’s a lot of years of wrestling. A lot of matches. And to look back into it, it’s a lot of gritty at the end of tournaments where you win one, two, three, four, five and you keep winning. It’s a long grind, the process.”

Bruss broke the record of Tate Barnhardt, who he wrestled with for one year. Tate’s younger brother Reece is on the Marauders roster now.

“That’s cool to see because Max puts his time in for sure,” says Barnhardt. “And I think it was my brothers record that he broke so I got to give Tate a little bit of crap for that one.”

There’s a lot to characterize with how Bruss wrestles, but on top of all the qualities. Head Coach Adam Aho credits his toughness throughout his career.

“You go back and watch film as a true freshman until now, he’s out there pushing the pace and wrestling hard, and being gritty,” says Aho. “And a lot of people don’t know, he’s wrestled through injuries, he’s been sick. Nobody knows because he just goes out there and digs deep and gives an insane amount of effort which, most people aren’t mentally tough as him. So his mental toughness is on another level from any other wrestler I’ve coached.”

On top of Bruss’ achievements, the Marauders taking 6th at the National Duals over the weekend. They hope a performance like that can propel them into NSIC play.

“We’ve got guys stepping up all over the lineup which is really nice and consistently doing really really well and going to big tournaments and wrestling really tough,” says Barnhardt. “I think consistency throughout our lineup and we have guys that are stepping up into spots that are first timers that are first time starters that are doing really well.”

The depth of the roster has players looking forward to the grind, knowing that national titles are within their grasp for a program eager to capture them.

“They’re there to push us everyday,” says Bruss. “Just because they are not a starter, they play a big role on the team. They’re there to push us, to make sure that we’re wrestling on top of our game and that just makes us better overall as a team.”

UMary will take on Wisconsin Parkside on Friday, the 4th ranked team in the nation. Then travel to Mankato to take on the Mavericks on Saturday.