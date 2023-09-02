MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cam Miller threw two touchdown passes to Joe Stoffel, Cole Payton ran for 104 yards and a touchdown, and North Dakota State rolled to a 35-10 win over Eastern Washington in the season opener on Saturday.

The Bison, last year’s FCS runnerup and second-ranked team in the FCS coaches poll, appeared right at home on the Minnesota Vikings’ turf. NDSU totaled 513 yards of offense in front of crowd of 22,546.

Miller was 18 of 25 passing for 174 yards. The Bison’s rushing attack racked up 337 yards. Miller connected with his tight end for two scores; one for seven yards, and the other from three yards out.

TaMerik Williams, who finished with 93 yards, went 54 yards to make it 14-0. Payton, only threw three passess, but had a 70-yard run to make it 21-7 at halftime. Miller, who finished with 83 yards on the ground, made it 28-7 with a 14-yard run in the third quarter.

Eastern Washington finished with 338 yards, but only 72 came on the ground. Kekoa Visperas was 23 of 39 for 266 yards passing with a first-quarter 34-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Ulm on a fourth-and-8 play.

The Eagles also had a field goal with four minutes left in the game.

Next week, the Bison will compete against the Maine Black Bears.