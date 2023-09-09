FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quarterbacks Cam Miller and Cole Payton each ran for two touchdowns, Cole Wisniewski snagged a pair of interceptions as North Dakota State defeated Maine 44-7 on Saturday.

Miller, who was 14 of 19 for 152 yards passing, rushed for 68 yards. Payton, who threw just five passes, ran for 102 yards on the ground.

Maine’s Derek Robertson was 18 of 29 for 117 yards passing and was intercepted three times, twice by Wisniewski and once by Logan Kopp.

The Bison (2-0), ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, took a 9-0 lead on three Griffin Crosa field goals, two coming after turnovers. A short punt gave NDSU the ball at the Maine 38 late in the first half and the Bison scored on Miller’s 2-yard keeper for a 16-0 halftime lead.

Miller finished the opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard TD before Payton added two TDs, one of 61 yards.

Maine (0-2) had just 19 yards rushing in the first half. The Black Bears’ lone touchdown came on John Gay’s 13-yard run with six minutes left.