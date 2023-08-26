BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North-Dakota born Trey Lance, the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Lance was first drafted by the 49ers as their 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and traded a third-rounder and three first-round picks in exchange. However, he has played the fewest number of games that any top five pick in the modern draft, having participated in only eight. A majority of this is due to a series of injuries — including a broken right index finger in 2021 and an ankle injury in 2022.

On Friday evening, Lance was traded to the Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. The deal took place relatively quickly, in under 48 hours. As part of the trade, the 49ers will not be picking up any of Lance’s remaining pay.

Following the season, the Dallas Cowboys will be able to decide on Lance’s fifth-year option in 2025.