BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — November is Native American Heritage Month and to celebrate, organizers from the MHA Nation have traveled to Bismarck to share their history with us.

KX News was at an event designed to do just that — during which, we learned more about the history and culture of Native American individuals.

Dancing is just one of the ways Native Americans express victory and appreciation for their blessings, but it is also used as a form of awe-inspiring storytelling that honors their culture and departed ancestors, bringing them together as one while at the same time forming a sense of belonging and connection.

“The cultural dancing is partly instrumental,” said MHA Tourism Director Darian Morsette. “Because every nationality has a dance, visitors get to see how the Native Americans dance. The lessons that they’re getting from our historians are great too, because we start teaching them now while they’re young, and let them know who we are and where we came from.”

Although dancing plays a huge role in portraying the past, members of the MHA nation also recount their history through storytelling. In the process, during this event, these tales served to highlight the fact that some of the lessons being taught about Native Americans in the classroom aren’t what truly occurred.

“The teachings of our culture that are in the books right have changed,” Morsette explained. “It’s not the real story, and that’s what we’re trying to promote now with North Dakota Tourism Alliance. We are telling our story the way we know, the way it was passed on from generation to generation, and that’s what we’re sharing with the world right now.”

As one example of improper storytelling, consider how American Indian Removal is taught in schools. According to the National Museum of the American Indian, some students learned President Andrew Jackson led the policy and signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830. However, in reality, that same act led to the removal of multiple Indian nations and thousands of indigenous people died on the forced journey out of their homes — an event which is now known as ‘The Trail of Tears’. an ethnic cleansing that ended with the forced displacement of approximately 60,000 people.

“The true story comes from our grandparents,” said Morsette. “The ones that you know learned from their grandparents’ generation, and their grandparents’ generation. They’re passed down, so nothing else really changed in the way we tell our story.

KX News also spoke with a historian and cultural teacher, who stated that the books were translated from Native American languages to English. In the translation process, however, much of the information contained within the books was lost. This, he claims, is exactly why events like this are necessary — to tell the real stories of indigenous peoples and get others involved in learning about the history and geography of their tribal lands.

“It’s just to share our culture, and to share who we are,” said Historian and Cultural Teacher Charles Moran Sr. “There are people in North Dakota that don’t know or didn’t know that Bismarck and Mandan are right on top of our homelands.”

Over 30 students attended the event — many of whom were accompanied by teachers and chaperones — as well as plenty of visitors. Organizers report that they consider the event to be a great success.