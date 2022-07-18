NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is dead after running off the road and overturning more than once on Monday between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. in Nelson County.

A 17-year-old female from Arizona was driving a Polaris Ranger Off-Highway vehicle west on Lee Avenue, that turns into 29th Street NE, in Tolna when she lost control of the vehicle, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol says the vehicle overturned an undetermined number of times and the driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, she was not wearing a helmet.