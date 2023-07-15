SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A $1 million lottery ticket was purchased in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Lottery announced Tuesday’s Mega Millions winning ticket was purchased the Lewis Drug located at 4409 E. 26th St in Sioux Falls.

The winning ticket matched 5 of 5 winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the jackpot.

South Dakota Lottery recommends the winner sign the back of the ticket before claiming the prize at a lottery validation center.

While South Dakota was home to a $1 million winner, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to climb. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is currently $725 million, and Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently $560 million.

Mega Millions drawings are conducted every Tuesday and Friday night.