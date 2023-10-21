SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in the hospital following an incident with local police.

After Sioux Falls police attempted to arrest a 19-year-old man in connection with two cars stolen last week, the suspect rammed into two police cars near 10th and Kiwanis.

After realizing he was trapped, the suspect remained in the car, retrieved a handgun, grabbed a 1-year-old child from the backseat and placed them on his lap.

SWAT and negotiators were called in and after several hours, he decided to let the baby out of the car. He later give himself up, and that’s when he was shot.

“As he got out of the vehicle, the gun he had went off and shot his foot. We don’t know if that was intentional or accidental. As a result of that gunshot wound, he was taken to the hospital for his injuries so he is still in the hospital at this point in time,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Because he is in the hospital, police can’t release his name. The suspect will likely face a long list of charges, including aggravated assault.

The baby the man was holding during the stand off with police was unharmed and given back to her mom.