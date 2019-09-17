$100,000 grant awarded to McKenzie County Emergency Management

A $100,000 charitable contribution was given to McKenzie County Emergency Management during a meeting of the McKenzie County Commission on Sept. 17 in Watford City by ConocoPhillips.

The grant will support the county’s transition to an updated statewide communications system which will improve response capabilities for first responders throughout the largest county in the Williston Basin.

“Ensuring that emergency responders have the tools they need to serve the residents of McKenzie County is of the utmost importance to ConocoPhillips,” said Williston Asset Manager Chris Malkin.

“McKenzie County is an important area of operations in our company’s portfolio. We are proud of the relationships we have developed here and will continue to support local initiatives that make McKenzie County a great place to live and work.”

ConocoPhillips’ 2019 grants in the Williston Basin total nearly $375,000. Each year, ConocoPhillips invests in local communities through charitable giving, employee volunteerism and sponsorships. Company donations support education, health and safety, natural resources, the arts, civic and social services and disaster relief.

ConocoPhillips has offices in Watford City and Dickinson, North Dakota.