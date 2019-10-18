1001 days later: How’s President Trump doing?

BISMARCK ( KXNet) — By our count, President Donald Trump has been in office for 1001 days. In that time, like or loathe him, he’s done and said quite a lot.

“That’s my favorite person. I love him so much,” said one woman walking into the post office in downtown Bismarck.

“He tweets sometimes stuff that he should kind of hold back on,” Bismarck resident Leo Hoff said.”

“He’s human and needs forgiveness just like everyone else,” Pro-Life advocate Kristi Dilger said.

But Democrats and a handful of Republicans say withholding foreign aid, enlisting help from a foreign power to investigate a presidential candidate, from a governmental perspective, is unforgivable. Stepping back in time, all but two North Dakota counties voted for President Trump in the 2016 election.

“I think the criticism has something to do with the election coming up. They’re trying to get him out of office,” Bismarck resident Harland Lehr said. “And so, the only way they can do that is criticize him or impeach him or whatever they need to do.”

Though there hasn’t been an official vote yet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) said voting to formalize an impeachment inquiry is not off the table.

“None of us came to Congress to impeach a president. Not anybody. Not anybody. That’s not what we are about. But, we did take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, speaking at the Women’s Leadership Forum.

Those speaking with KXNews Friday believe however, the president isn’t going anywhere.

“We continue to pray for him that he does what’s best for the country,” Pro-Life advocate Jo Dilger said.

“Yeah. He’s going to be in another four years too,” Harland Lehr said.