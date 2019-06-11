Fostering an animal helps pets get adopted to the right home

Animal shelters in North Dakota get new pets every day. But there isn’t enough room in the shelters for all of them.

That’s where fostering helps. People take the pets home and keep them until it gets adopted. It helps the animal adjust to living in different environments so the shelter can make sure it finds the right home.

“You’re helping the animal be more socialized or their health improves so that they make a better family pet. And sometimes, some animals just need that little bit of extra care for a period of time till they can find their new home,” said Cynthia Misner. She’s been fostering animals her entire life.

To apply to foster pets, click here.