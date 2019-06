Bismarck residents…if a police officer knocks on your door today…it’s probably a good thing.

The Bismarck Police Officers will be meeting residents and letting them know about the new Neighborhood Crime Watch program.

It will start at 9am, north of Hillside Park.

A second “get to know you” event will also happen tomorrow at the Kirkwood Mall from 10am to 2pm.

These are the first in a series of community policing events which will be held in neighborhoods across the city throughout the summer.