124 Measles Cases Across the Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1145 Medical (Shot)_1535860163027.png.jpg

Over 120 cases of measles have been reported in 22 states across the country.

The CDC is reporting this is not an “outbreak” and the majority of people who got the measles were unvaccinated. Measles is still common in many parts of the world including some countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa. Travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the U.S..
I spoke with a pediatrician at Sanford about the importance of vaccinating.

Christina Dasilva: “Measles and mumps, yes we have yearly outbreaks in North Dakota. Fortunately we’re one of the few states that don’t have an outbreak of measles or mumps. I’m still waiting for that to change because our neighboring states definitely do have several cases out there. The hard part with the different vaccinations, for measles for example is highly contagious. If you were to put a room of kids, one child has measles, 90 percent of kids would have measles.”

Measles symptoms don’t appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure. 
They include cough, runny nose, and a red, blotchy skin rash.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNFF: Class A, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "FNFF: Class A, 9-Man"

frenzy class AAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "frenzy class AAA"

I-94 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Crash"

Handgun Found on Student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Handgun Found on Student"

Patroling Rural Areas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patroling Rural Areas"

Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Commercial Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Space"

U-Mary Hockey Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey Season"

Reclaim Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reclaim Health"

Minot City Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Budget"

School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Threat"

Berry Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berry Acres"

Energy Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Energy Fest"

Magic Day of Giving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Day of Giving"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13"

Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns"

High School Volleyball Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 12"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12"

Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss