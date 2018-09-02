124 Measles Cases Across the Country

Over 120 cases of measles have been reported in 22 states across the country.



The CDC is reporting this is not an “outbreak” and the majority of people who got the measles were unvaccinated. Measles is still common in many parts of the world including some countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa. Travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the U.S..

I spoke with a pediatrician at Sanford about the importance of vaccinating.



Christina Dasilva: “Measles and mumps, yes we have yearly outbreaks in North Dakota. Fortunately we’re one of the few states that don’t have an outbreak of measles or mumps. I’m still waiting for that to change because our neighboring states definitely do have several cases out there. The hard part with the different vaccinations, for measles for example is highly contagious. If you were to put a room of kids, one child has measles, 90 percent of kids would have measles.”



Measles symptoms don’t appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure.

They include cough, runny nose, and a red, blotchy skin rash.

