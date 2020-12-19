14th annual Wreaths Across America takes place at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

Lee Mehrer lays a wreath on her husband’s headstone every year.

“My husband died in 2010, he was in the Army. I just come here every year with my daughter and son and place a wreath on his grave,” Mehrer said.

She’s a special education teacher at Dickinson Middle School — and the mastermind behind nine years and nearly $14,000 of school fundraising for Wreaths Across America.

“Every year we do a Veterans day program, and she thought it would be a good idea to incorporate a Wreaths Across America into our Veterans day program, so we pitched the idea to the administration and they were all for it, then we ended up having a fundraiser,” social studies teacher Scott Obrigewitch said.

Mehrer and her colleague Obrigewitch, whose father has a headstone in the Veterans Cemetery, made the trip to Mandan to present the organization with the $1,500 raised this year.

“I think it’s a good testament to our students that they realize the sacrifice these men and women have made,” Mehrer said.

Event Coordinator Kevin Iverson says it’s the seventh year in a row that every headstone has been covered, something that few veterans cemeteries across the country have been able to do.

“It really beautifies the cemetery, but it also reflects the values of Wreaths Across America: remember the sacrifices of those who’ve served in front of us, honor military service and teach our children the value of freedom,” Iverson said.

Iverson is also a Lieutenant Colonel for Bismarck Civil Air Patrol, which puts the event together every year.

Though the event’s in-person ceremony was moved online and there were separate time frames for people to lay wreaths because of COVID-19, the turnout didn’t suffer.

“It’s humbling to see so many people volunteer on a cold winter day,” Obrigewitch said.

The more than 7,000 wreaths will stay at the cemetery until the end of January.

Obrigewitch says he hopes to bring a school bus of students for next year’s event, so they can see the result of their fundraising efforts, and honor those who’ve served.