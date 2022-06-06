BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 15-year-old boy from Bismarck is deceased after a collision occurred at the intersection of East Century Ave and Ontario Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, the 15-year-old Bismarck resident was traveling eastbound in a truck through the intersection of Century Ave and Ontario Lane, when Jolene Stockert, a 45-year-old from Bismarck, was making a left turn to go Southbound on Ontario Lane in her car.

The 15-year-old driver then crashed into the back-passenger portion of the vehicle causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Stockert was uninjured and she refused medical attention on the scene. The 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

Police say speed appears to be a significant factor in the crash.

The Bismarck Police Department’s Traffic Unit is currently investigating the situation.